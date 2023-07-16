Help round up rusty crayfish in Kane County

The Kane County Forest Preserve District is hosting the “Rusty Rodeo” Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is aimed at collecting, identifying and removing Rusty Crayfish from local waterways. This free event promises a fun-filled experience for the whole family, as participants embark on a quest to locate and capture these underwater critters, according to a news release from the FPDKC.

Two locations have been designated for the event to accommodate participants. The first location is Glenwood Park Forest Preserve, located at 1644 S. River St., Batavia. The second location will be on the west side of the Fox River, near the Historic Piano Factory Pedestrian Bridge, along the Riverside Trail at Indian Street, St. Charles.

Staff recommends participants wear closed-toe shoes and clothes that can get muddy. Expect to get wet as dip nets are used to catch and remove the Rusty Crayfish. Participants are invited to bring their own nets, if possible. Prizes will be awarded for the best-designed crayfish catching invention.

All Rusty Crayfish caught during the event will be served as food for the animal ambassadors at the sponsoring-agencies’ nature centers.

This event is co-sponsored by the Forest Preserve District of Kane County, St. Charles Park District, Fox Valley Park District, Friends of the Fox, Center for Great Lakes Literacy and Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant, the release stated.

No registration is required for this event. For more information and to stay updated on event details, visit www.kaneforest.com, email programs@kaneforest.com or call 630-444-3190.