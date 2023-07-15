Sugar Grove Police Reports: June 25-July 11, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• John P. Nugent, 34, of the 100 block of Joy Street, Sugar Grove, was charged July 2 with domestic battery.

• Gerardo Perez-Lazano, 37, of the 500 block of North Avenue, Aurora, was arrested June 25 on a Kane County warrant. He also was charged with driving an uninsured vehicle and driving with a suspended registration.

• Divontae L. Harper, 23, of the 200 block of West Illinois Avenue, Aurora, was charged July 5 with speeding 26 to 34 miles over the limit, unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and driving an uninsured vehicle. Harper’s vehicle registered at 73 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Sugar Grove Parkway at 2:24 a.m.

• Kyra L. O’Neil, 20, of the 800 block of Patriot Parkway, Elburn, was charged July 11 with speeding 26 to 34 miles over the limit, possession of alcohol by a minor, driving an uninsured vehicle and unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver. O’Neil’s vehicle registered at 73 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Sugar Grove Parkway at 1:13 a.m.