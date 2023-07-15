July 15, 2023
Shaw Local
Sugar Grove Police Reports: June 25-July 11, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department

Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• John P. Nugent, 34, of the 100 block of Joy Street, Sugar Grove, was charged July 2 with domestic battery.

• Gerardo Perez-Lazano, 37, of the 500 block of North Avenue, Aurora, was arrested June 25 on a Kane County warrant. He also was charged with driving an uninsured vehicle and driving with a suspended registration.

• Divontae L. Harper, 23, of the 200 block of West Illinois Avenue, Aurora, was charged July 5 with speeding 26 to 34 miles over the limit, unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and driving an uninsured vehicle. Harper’s vehicle registered at 73 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Sugar Grove Parkway at 2:24 a.m.

• Kyra L. O’Neil, 20, of the 800 block of Patriot Parkway, Elburn, was charged July 11 with speeding 26 to 34 miles over the limit, possession of alcohol by a minor, driving an uninsured vehicle and unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver. O’Neil’s vehicle registered at 73 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Sugar Grove Parkway at 1:13 a.m.

