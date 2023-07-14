Elgin Short Film Festival now accepting entries

There’s still time for filmmakers to submit entries to the 15th Annual Elgin Short Film Festival, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 23.

According to a news release, the ESFF has become a world-wide competition since 2009, with entries from around the globe and prizes going to filmmakers from the US, Canada, Spain and South Korea. Filmmakers are invited to submit short films (20 minutes in length including credits) for competition in this year’s festival.

The ESFF will again be a hybrid event with in-person viewing and a virtual screening option. The early entry fee for films submitted by July 28 is $40. Films submitted after July 28 will have a $50 fee. The deadline to submit films is Aug. 18.

This competition will allow any filmmaker to submit work, even if it has been entered into other festival competitions. Films may be submitted in every genre and subject matter as long as they are within the scope of the official rules. Submit films to Filmfreeway.com/ElginShortFilmFestival.

In-theatre tickets to the Elgin Short Film Festival are $10. In-theatre and virtual screening tickets may be purchased at the Hemmens Cultural Center box office online at www.hemmens.org or by phone at 847-931-5900.