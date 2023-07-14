Advanced MRI technology comes to Fox Valley Orthopedics

The new Siemens Magnetom Free.Max MRI, one of the world’s most advanced magnetic resonance imaging scanners on the market today, is now available at Fox Valley Orthopedics, according to a news release.

Its 80 cm wide-bore system provides high-resolution images for better diagnostics in a comfortable environment, according to the release.

Earlier this year, FVO’s Elgin-Royal location underwent major renovations in preparation for the new Magnetom Free.Max MRI. This included expanding the MRI area and waiting room, in addition to creating a more relaxing patient environment, according to the release.

“The new MRI will allow for a greater patient experience, making it more comfortable for patients,” CEO John Brady said in the release. “We’re excited to bring this advanced technology to the Chicago northwest suburbs.”

The new Magnetom FreeMax MRI is located at Fox Valley Orthopedic’s Elgin-Royal location at 2350 Royal Blvd. For information, visit FVOrtho/imaging-services.com, or call 630-584-1400.

Founded in 1974, Fox Valley Orthopedics provides musculoskeletal care in the diagnostic and comprehensive treatment of acute or chronic orthopedic conditions or injuries. Visit FVOrtho.com, or call 630-584-1400 for more information.