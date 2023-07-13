St. Charles Arts Council to hang hand-painted banners around Riverwalk

The St. Charles Arts Council will hang 60 hand-painted banners along the Riverwalk in downtown St. Charles from July 25 through the end of September.

According to a news release, local artists of all ages were invited to paint 2-foot by 5-foot vinyl banners. These painted banners will hang along Riverwalk fencing as a public art exhibit. The theme for the exhibit is “Paint the Town in a Banner Way”.

“The artistic talent we enjoy here in the Fox River Valley will be on full display during this exhibit,” Kathryn Hill, St. Charles Arts Council executive director, in the release. “Our goal is to support artists and contribute to the cultural environment of our community, so this project speaks directly to that goal.”