Rain didn’t stop the fun at opening day of the Kane County Fair

The 154th Kane County fair returned to St. Charles Wednesday afternoon, and amid rainy, damp weather, the fairgrounds were ripe with the smell of fried foods, as well as the bells, buzzers and metallic clanging of carnival games and rides.

The fair will be open through Sunday, July 16 at the Kane County Fairgrounds at 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles. On opening day, guests were able to enjoy the 4-H farm animals, fair food and carnival games and rides.

While only the carnival and 4-H barns were open on Wednesday, more entertainment and events will begin today and continue through Sunday.

Danielle Zielinski and her kids, 8-year-old Josie and 6-year-old Patrick, were enjoying a funnel cake on a bench in the carnival Wednesday afternoon. The Zielinskis are Kane County residents and Danielle said her family comes every year.

Patrick said he likes the Lucky Duck game and the Caterpillar ride. Josie said the funnel cake was good, but was too busy eating to talk about rides.

Kelsey Fox and her sons Edward Brown and Kevin Fardjo were enjoying the rides despite the overcast skies. Fox said her family comes to the fair every year, and they are looking forward to coming back for the demolition derby on Sunday.

Brown said his favorite ride is the Sizzler, and his little brother loves the Motorcycle Jump. Fox said she was excited to see the animals.

Angie McGregory of Geneva watched by at the railing as her sons Jack, 6, and Henry, 2, rode on the Merry Go Round with their grandma.

It was the McGregorys’ first time at the fair, Angie said her sons were enjoying the carnival rides and looking forward to seeing the farm animals.

Kane County Fair President Larry Breon said previously that he was hoping for a total attendance of about 60,000 at this year’s fair, but said weather would be a major factor in the turnout.

Here’s what to know for the rest of the weekend:

Hours of Operation

Thursday: 3 - 11 p.m.

Friday: noon - midnight

Saturday: noon - midnight

Sunday: noon - 10 p.m.

Admission

Thursday: $5 per person

$5 per person Friday through Sunday: $10 per adult and $5 for children ages 3-12

$10 per adult and $5 for children ages 3-12 Children under 3 will be admitted for free each day.

Senior citizens over 62 and military members will receive free admission on Thursday until 5 p.m.

Free acts

Magic Show

Petting Zoo; daily

Swifty Swine Racing Pigs; daily

Car Show Saturday and Sunday only

Classic JP Car Show; Saturday and Sunday all day

4-H livestock auction; Sunday at 1 p.m.

Rides

Thursday: $30 unlimited rides from 3 p.m. to close

$30 unlimited rides from 3 p.m. to close Friday, Saturday and Sunday: $30 unlimited rides from noon to 5 p.m.

$30 unlimited rides from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday: $25 unlimited rides from 6 p.m. to close

$25 unlimited rides from 6 p.m. to close Individual tickets will also be available for purchase

Grandstand Events

Illinois State Pullers: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ($10 admission)

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ($10 admission) Professional Championship Bullriders and Cowgirls: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Demolition Derby: Sunday at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($10 admission)

Tickets to Grandstand Stage events can be purchased at the Kane County Fair website. For more information on events, schedules and concert lineups, visit the website or contact the fair office at 630-584-6926.