Cleanup underway in Elgin Township after severe storms Wednesday night

The Kane County Office of Emergency Management and the city of Elgin are working together with The Salvation Army and the Red Cross to help residents who may need to be displaced because of structural damage after severe storms Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, a potential tornado touched down about 8 p.m. in the area of Bowes and Crawford roads in Elgin Township in the Ponds of Stony Creek subdivision. At least two residences in unincorporated Kane County were damaged but the residents have not been displaced, according to the release.

As of Thursday morning, no injuries have been reported and there has been little to no power loss, according to the release.

The National Weather Service Romeoville office confirmed there were “multiple tornadoes in Kane County” Wednesday evening with reports of touchdowns in Lily Lake and South Elgin.

The Kane Department of Transportation worked throughout the night to remove downed trees on Bowes Road, according to the release.