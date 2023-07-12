Geneva Park District honored for excellence in financial reporting

For the 12th consecutive year, the Geneva Park District has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, which is granted to state and local governments for outstanding transparency in accounting and financial reporting. The Park District earned this award for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2022.

“We are greatly appreciative to be recognized for our commitment to fiscal responsibility, which this award represents,” said Christy Powell, Geneva Park District superintendent of finance & personnel. “As a park district, our purpose is to positively impact our community, which requires exceptional accounting and transparency. We will continue to work to provide financial reporting that meets these goals.”

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Recipients are judged by an impartial panel and must demonstrate a “spirit of full disclosure” in their financial reporting.