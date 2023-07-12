Batavia fireworks show rescheduled after July 4 cancellation

The Batavia Fireworks Committee has rescheduled the annual Sky Concert fireworks show to Saturday, Aug. 5.

The show was abruptly canceled after a computer malfunction caused a launch failure on July 4.

Fireworks committee member Susan Stark said nearly everything will be the same at the rescheduled event. The pyrotechnics will be launched from Engstrom Family Park at 9 p.m.

Vendors will be serving food from 5 to 9 p.m. and the Batavia Community Band will be playing live music until the start of the show.

Stark said it is still unclear what caused the computer failure at the original event, but the same company, Pyrotecnico, will be providing the show in August.

Stark referred to the failure as a glitch in the company’s software, but said they have not been able to recreate the incident and had no problems at other events over the holiday weekend.

“It was as much of a surprise to them [Pyrotecnico] as it was to everybody else,” Stark said. “Hopefully it will just be a great Saturday night out in Batavia.”