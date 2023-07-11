July 11, 2023
United Fall Fest set for September in Campton Hills

The Congregational United Church of Christ in Campton Hills, St. Charles will host the United Fall Fest from 3 to 10 p.m. September 17 with all proceeds benefitting local charities.

The Congregational United Church of Christ in Campton Hills will host its annual United Fall Fest from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 16. The event will be located on the church grounds, on the corner of La Fox Road and Fox Mill Boulevard.

According to a news release, all proceeds benefit Mutual Ground, a domestic violence and substance abuse shelter.

The festival will feature BBQ brisket, street tacos, pulled pork and hot dogs, as well as a craft beer and wine tent.

Compete with friends in the bags tournament and enjoy live musical entertainment by Vintage Swing, a 20-plus-person swing band, and Run Forrest Run, a 90s tribute band.

Family activities include a classic car show to a Kids Corner with cotton candy, inflatables, face painting, a helicopter landing, hayrides and much more.

For sponsorship information contact Mark Malloy at 630-253-5659. Follow the United Fall Fest on Facebook or visit www.unitedfallfest.com for more information.

