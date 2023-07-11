Kane County fair begins tomorrow afternoon; Here’s what you need to know.

The 154th annual Kane County Fair opens tomorrow at 3 p.m. in St. Charles, and the first day will feature pig races, fair food, and carnival games and rides.

The fair will run tomorrow through Sunday at the Kane County Fairgrounds at 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles. Opening day will be carnival-only, with Grandstand and other entertainment events beginning on Thursday.

Attendees scream while riding the OMG 360 during last year's Kane County Fair on Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Dominic Di Palermo)

Admission will be $5 tomorrow for access to the carnival, and $30 for unlimited rides. Food vendors will also be serving fair food until close.

Kane County Fair President Larry Breon said there will be over 15 rides this year, and guests can expect to see all their favorite rides from previous years return.

The carnival games and rides are provided by Fantasy Amusement Company, Inc. of Prospect Heights.

Hours of Operation

Wednesday: 3 - 11 p.m.

Thursday: 3 - 11 p.m.

Friday: noon - midnight

Saturday: noon - midnight

Sunday: noon - 10 p.m.

Admission

Wednesday and Thursday: $5 per person

Friday through Sunday: $10 per adult and $5 for children ages 3-12

Children under 3 will be admitted for free each day.

Senior citizens over 62 and military members will receive free admission on Thursday until 5 p.m.

Free acts

Magic Show; starting Thursday

Petting Zoo; starting Thursday

Swifty Swine Racing Pigs; daily

Car Show Saturday and Sunday only

Classic JP Car Show; Saturday and Sunday all day

4-H livestock auction; Sunday at 1 p.m.

Rides

Wednesday and Thursday: $30 unlimited rides from 3 p.m. to close

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: $30 unlimited rides from noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday : $25 unlimited rides from 6 p.m. to close

$25 unlimited rides from 6 p.m. to close Individual tickets will also be available for purchase

Grandstand Events

Illinois State Pullers: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ($10 admission)

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ($10 admission) Professional Championship Bullriders and Cowgirls: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Demolition Derby: Sunday at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($10 admission)

Tickets to Grandstand Stage events can be purchased at the Kane County Fair website. For more information on events, schedules and concert lineups, visit the website or contact the fair office at 630-584-6926.