Kane County fair begins tomorrow afternoon; Here’s what you need to know.

The 154th annual Kane County Fair opens tomorrow at 3 p.m. in St. Charles, and the first day will feature pig races, fair food, and carnival games and rides.
The fair will run tomorrow through Sunday at the Kane County Fairgrounds at 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles. Opening day will be carnival-only, with Grandstand and other entertainment events beginning on Thursday.
Admission will be $5 tomorrow for access to the carnival, and $30 for unlimited rides. Food vendors will also be serving fair food until close.
Kane County Fair President Larry Breon said there will be over 15 rides this year, and guests can expect to see all their favorite rides from previous years return.
The carnival games and rides are provided by Fantasy Amusement Company, Inc. of Prospect Heights.
Hours of Operation
- Wednesday: 3 - 11 p.m.
- Thursday: 3 - 11 p.m.
- Friday: noon - midnight
- Saturday: noon - midnight
- Sunday: noon - 10 p.m.
Admission
- Wednesday and Thursday: $5 per person
- Friday through Sunday: $10 per adult and $5 for children ages 3-12
- Children under 3 will be admitted for free each day.
- Senior citizens over 62 and military members will receive free admission on Thursday until 5 p.m.
Free acts
- Magic Show; starting Thursday
- Petting Zoo; starting Thursday
- Swifty Swine Racing Pigs; daily
- Car Show Saturday and Sunday only
- Classic JP Car Show; Saturday and Sunday all day
- 4-H livestock auction; Sunday at 1 p.m.
Rides
- Wednesday and Thursday: $30 unlimited rides from 3 p.m. to close
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday: $30 unlimited rides from noon to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: $25 unlimited rides from 6 p.m. to close
- Individual tickets will also be available for purchase
Grandstand Events
- Illinois State Pullers: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ($10 admission)
- Professional Championship Bullriders and Cowgirls: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
- Demolition Derby: Sunday at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($10 admission)
Tickets to Grandstand Stage events can be purchased at the Kane County Fair website. For more information on events, schedules and concert lineups, visit the website or contact the fair office at 630-584-6926.