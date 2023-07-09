Tickets on sale for Geneva Park District’s Playhouse 38 performance of ‘Vrooommm!’

Tickets are now on sale for Geneva Park District Playhouse 38′s performance of “Vrooommm!,” a fast-paced story filled with kooky fans and drivers in pursuit of high-octane glory.

According to a news release from the park district, in this breezy “NASComedy,” the fast lane comes to a screeching halt by the arrival of a female driver on the NASCAR scene.

The show, directed by Christine Retzer, runs the weekend of July 21-23 at 321 Stevens St., Suite P, Geneva. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday, July 21; 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23. While content is appropriate for all ages, the recommended audience for this performance is ages 10+.

“‘Vrooommm!’ is hilariously funny and quirky, just as it should be,” Retzer said in the release. “It’s been such a joy working with this group of adult actors and they are doing a wonderful job at portraying these off-the-wall characters associated with racing. For myself, it’s been such a breath of fresh air being back in the theatre and I’m excited to share the laughs with an audience.”

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Individuals are encouraged to buy tickets in advance at GenevaParks.org/Playhouse or in person at Sunset Community Center or Stephen Persinger Recreation Center. The performance is open to all ages. Snacks, water, soft drinks, and adult beverages will be available to buy (ages 21+).

The cast includes: Rachael Kay Albers, Cana Jones, Jacque Lueken, Rebekah Pershing, Clarke Retzer, Emma Schmalz, Jade Strong, Jordan Strong, and Carrie Surges.

Information about group sales discounts is available by calling the park district at 630-232-4542.