State Rep. Dan Ugaste to hold coffee event with constituents

State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, is hosting a summer constituent coffee to speak with constituents and provide an update from Springfield.

He is hosting this event from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Luau Coffee, 40W450 Illinois 64, St. Charles.

“After our spring legislative session, I have lots to update constituents on with what we’ve been working on in Springfield,” Ugaste said in the release. “I invite constituents to stop by on their morning commute to ask questions and voice their concerns about issues in Illinois. I look forward to seeing you there.”

Ugaste represents Illinois’ 65th District in Springfield. The district covers all or parts of Batavia, Elgin, Geneva, Hampshire, South Elgin and St. Charles.

Constituents with questions about this event can call 630-797-5530 or email ugaste@ilhousegop.org.