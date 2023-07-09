Applications now available for St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend Contest

The St. Charles Business Alliance is now accepting applications for the upcoming Scarecrow Contest, which will take place during Scarecrow Weekend, Oct. 6-8.

Applications can be filled out or downloaded in PDF form online at scarecrowfest.com/scarecrowcontestapplication.

According to a news release, individuals who want to print out and complete the Scarecrow Contest application can mail the form to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 2 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL 60174. The deadline to submit an application is Sept. 15.

The categories for the Scarecrow Contest are as follows:

Mechanical/Mega Category – Open to all

Clubs, Not-For-Profit, Schools Category – Open to all clubs, nonprofits and schools

Individual Category – Open to all individuals and families not affiliated with a business or organization

Business Category – Open to all businesses

In the Business Category, Clubs, Not-for-Profit, Schools Category and Individual Category: First place will receive $200, second place will receive $150 and third place will receive $100.

In the Mechanical/Mega Category: First place will receive $500, second place will receive $350 and third place will receive $250. Voting for the Scarecrow Contest will take place in person during the event hours.

To find more information regarding Scarecrow Weekend, visit scarecrowfest.com. For further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.