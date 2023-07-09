July 09, 2023
Shaw Local
Applications now available for St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend Contest

By Shaw Local News Network
Four-year-old Ferin McKinley of St. Charles scurries past a row of scarecrows with his jack-o-lantern ballon during the opening day of Scarecrow Weekend Friday October 7, 2022 in St. Charles. The festival continues Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, in downtown St. Charles. The 37th annual festival featuring 85 handcrafted scarecrows on display throughout downtown. Festivalgoers can vote to decide the winners in four categories: mechanical/mega; clubs, nonprofits and schools; individuals; and business. The family zone in Lincoln Park features live music and dance performances, magic show, giant bubble artist, a photo op area, scarecrow in a box and more. Plus, Touch-A-Truck, professional pumpkin carving and more. Autumn on the Fox Arts and Crafts Show is at Pottawatomie Park.

The St. Charles Business Alliance is now accepting applications for the upcoming Scarecrow Contest, which will take place during Scarecrow Weekend, Oct. 6-8.

Applications can be filled out or downloaded in PDF form online at scarecrowfest.com/scarecrowcontestapplication.

According to a news release, individuals who want to print out and complete the Scarecrow Contest application can mail the form to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 2 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL 60174. The deadline to submit an application is Sept. 15.

The categories for the Scarecrow Contest are as follows:

  • Mechanical/Mega Category – Open to all
  • Clubs, Not-For-Profit, Schools Category – Open to all clubs, nonprofits and schools
  • Individual Category – Open to all individuals and families not affiliated with a business or organization
  • Business Category – Open to all businesses

In the Business Category, Clubs, Not-for-Profit, Schools Category and Individual Category: First place will receive $200, second place will receive $150 and third place will receive $100.

In the Mechanical/Mega Category: First place will receive $500, second place will receive $350 and third place will receive $250. Voting for the Scarecrow Contest will take place in person during the event hours.

To find more information regarding Scarecrow Weekend, visit scarecrowfest.com. For further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.

