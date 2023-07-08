Sugar Grove Police Reports: June 23-29, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Carlos Gil, 59, of the 1200 block of Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, Fla., was charged June 23 with reckless driving and resisting a police officer.

• Derrell Guyton, 31, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged June 27 with possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – driving with a suspended license and speeding 71 in 45-mph zone on Sugar Grove Parkway at 12:27 p.m.

• Matthew Decola, 35, of the 200 block of Dover Court, Sugar Grove, was arrested June 29 on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court.