July 08, 2023
Shaw Local
Sugar Grove Police Reports: June 23-29, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department

Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Carlos Gil, 59, of the 1200 block of Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, Fla., was charged June 23 with reckless driving and resisting a police officer.

• Derrell Guyton, 31, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged June 27 with possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – driving with a suspended license and speeding 71 in 45-mph zone on Sugar Grove Parkway at 12:27 p.m.

• Matthew Decola, 35, of the 200 block of Dover Court, Sugar Grove, was arrested June 29 on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court.

