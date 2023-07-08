CASA Kane County to host 35th anniversary event

GENEVA – CASA Kane County will host a 35th Anniversary and Grand Re-Opening of the Grow a Healthy Child Garden Event with a ribbon-cutting from 5 to 6 p.m. July 19 behind the Courthouse at 100 S. Third St., Geneva, officials announced in a news release.

This ribbon-cutting will celebrate CASA Kane County’s 35 years of advocacy and service for children in foster care. The public is invited and sweet treats will be provided.

CASA, a nonprofit organization, trains and supervises Court Appointed Special Advocates who volunteer on behalf of the best interests of children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

Last year, more than 200 volunteers served more than 600 children throughout Kane County.

Last fall, an accident involving a car damaged the garden, including displacement of the little girl statue. Repairs to the statue are almost complete.

The little girl statue was damaged last fall but has now been repaired and returned to the Grow a Healthy Child Garden, located in back of the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St., Geneva. CASA is hosting a 35th anniversary event with a ribbon cutting July 19 at the garden. (Photo provided by CASA Kane County)

This will coincide with a new Backpacks for Bookworms pickup event for CASA/GAL volunteers taking place. CASA volunteers will be provided with back-to-school supplies for their child in CASA/foster care.

Parent Petroleum, a supporter of CASA, initiated the Backpacks for Bookworms program and will be collecting backpack supplies at their Pride Gas Station locations throughout Kane County until July 10, according to the release.

Pride Gas Stations that will collect backpack supplies are at 1166 E. State St., Geneva; 1505 Lincoln Highway, St. Charles; 200 N. Randall Road, Batavia; 1905 Franciscan Way, West Chicago; 1395 Butterfield Road, Aurora.

All supplies should be new. Items needed are the backpacks themselves, crayons, notebooks, markers, folders and pencils.

CASA is also asking supporters to make a donation of $35 in honor of the agency’s 35 years or to become regular donors of $35 a month.

A gift of $35 per month will provide sustainability in supporting every child that comes into foster care with the essentials they need, along with a trusted CASA volunteer, until a safe permanent home is found, according to the release.

A monthly gift allows CASA to rely on consistent funding.

Donations of $35 to recognize 35 Years as a one time or monthly giving can do so here.

CASA also is seeking volunteers. More information is available online at www.casakanecounty.org or by calling 630-232-4484.