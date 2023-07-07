Northern Illinois Food Bank to host pop-up mobile market at Elgin Community College

The Northern Illinois Food Bank will be distributing free groceries from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 8 at a pop-up mobile market at Elgin Community College.

Two semi-trucks of food will be unloaded and distributed by volunteers.

According to a news release from Northern Illinois Food Bank, inflation, rising food costs and the ending of the emergency government SNAP benefits are driving 450,000 neighbors per month to seek assistance from the food bank pantries and programs.

Everyone who needs groceries is welcome – no ID, proof of income, or referral is needed. Mobile Markets are distributing in drive-thru model while supplies last for 1,000 families, according to the release.

A mobile market is when a mobile food truck arrives on location for short period of time to distribute free food in communities. Mobile markets typically last 1-2 hours and provide individuals with common grocery items such as breads, cereals, meat, dairy and fresh produce. Items will vary depending on availability, according to the release.

Elgin Community College is located at 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is located in Geneva.

For information about getting free groceries at a local pantry or at a future mobile market, visit: https://solvehungertoday.org/get-groceries-resources/.