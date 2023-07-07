July 07, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Northern Illinois Food Bank to host pop-up mobile market at Elgin Community College

By Shaw Local News Network
Volunteers pick and package food Thursday at the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva. The food bank, which serves about 78 million meals a year to people in need, is among the recipients of a grant from the Daily Herald Neighbors in Need partnership with the McCormick Foundation.

Volunteers pick and package food at the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva. The Northern Illinois Food Bank will be distributing free groceries from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at a pop-up mobile market at Elgin Community College. (Brian Hill)

The Northern Illinois Food Bank will be distributing free groceries from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 8 at a pop-up mobile market at Elgin Community College.

Two semi-trucks of food will be unloaded and distributed by volunteers.

According to a news release from Northern Illinois Food Bank, inflation, rising food costs and the ending of the emergency government SNAP benefits are driving 450,000 neighbors per month to seek assistance from the food bank pantries and programs.

Everyone who needs groceries is welcome – no ID, proof of income, or referral is needed. Mobile Markets are distributing in drive-thru model while supplies last for 1,000 families, according to the release.

A mobile market is when a mobile food truck arrives on location for short period of time to distribute free food in communities. Mobile markets typically last 1-2 hours and provide individuals with common grocery items such as breads, cereals, meat, dairy and fresh produce. Items will vary depending on availability, according to the release.

Elgin Community College is located at 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is located in Geneva.

For information about getting free groceries at a local pantry or at a future mobile market, visit: https://solvehungertoday.org/get-groceries-resources/.

Kane County