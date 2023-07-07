New St. Charles July 4 fireworks location well-received by community

This year, the July 4 fireworks in St. Charles were launched from Langum Park for the first time in the event’s history.

In the past, the fireworks had been launched from Boy Scout Island and viewed from Pottawatomie Park.

St. Charles Park District Superintendent of Recreation Mike Kies said the new location for this year’s fireworks show “went off without a hitch,” and so far, public feedback has been positive.

Kies said the new location allowed for more space for guests, as there were multiple parks to view the show. The fireworks could be seen from Langum Park, Mt. St. Mary Park, Boy Scout Island and Pottawatomie Park.

Langum Park is located at 7th and Madison avenues, and residents could see the show from the city’s downtown.

Kies said he heard from many residents that they could see the fireworks from their homes.

Kies said the decision to move the fireworks was made for public safety reasons. He said the multiple viewing areas not only gave families the ability to spread out, but also made crowds easier to manage.

Kies said the turnout was “amazing,” and estimated that thousands were in attendance. He added that the crowds were outstanding, and did not cause any problems.

The plan is to continue launching from Langum Park in the future, but the park district will take feedback from the community, residents and business owners into consideration before making a final decision for next year, he said.

This year’s fireworks show was provided by Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions out of Elgin, which Kies described as “phenomenal.”