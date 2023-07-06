Police: Man attempted to fight guards at Joliet’s The Forge

A 49-year-old Geneva man was arrested after he was accused of attempting to fight security guards at a Joliet music venue called The Forge, police said.

Police responded to The Forge, 22 W. Cass St., for a disturbance at close to 9:50 p.m. on Monday and learned that security guards had asked a man to leave because of his alleged level of intoxication, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Arthur Carlson, 49, refused to leave and attempted to fight security guards, English said. Carlson was taken into custody by officers and he was uncooperative and belligerent with them, English said.

Carlson was then taken to the Joliet Police Department, where he refused to cooperate with the booking process, English said.

Afterward, he was taken to the Will County jail.

Carlson was charged with criminal trespassing at The Forge and obstructing officers by refusing to answer “booking questions and/or refused to follow commands,” according to a criminal complaint.

Carlson was released from jail on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, court records show.