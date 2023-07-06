Kane Democratic Women to host forum on herbicides, lawn applications

ST. CHARLES – Kane County Democratic Women will host a forum called “The Environmental Drift!” to create awareness of herbicides and lawn applications from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 27, at the Kane County Government Center, Building A, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva, according to a news release.

The forum is free and open to the public.

Forum speakers include Sue Styer and Patsy Hirsch.

Styer is a retired science teacher who teaches local classes on gardening and composting as a volunteer, grows vegetables and native plants and natural areas restoration.

Sue Styer will be a guest speaker at a forum hosted by Kane Democratic Women on herbicides. (Photo provided by Sue Styer)

Hirsch grew up on a family dairy farm that also raised vegetables. She volunteers at a local community garden where she teaches other gardeners how to compost. Hirsch also does natural areas restoration activities.

The chemicals sprayed on lawns and fields are drifting into other areas and affecting vegetable gardens, trees and native plants.

The presentation will show the effects of herbicides, and attendees will learn about the broken regulatory system and ways community members can advocate for change, according to the release.

Questions regarding the Women & Power Speaker Series or the Kane County Democratic Women can be sent to Chair Carolyn Bird Salazar at kcdw@kcdwomen.com.