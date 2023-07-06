Downtown St. Charles mural dedicated

The new downtown St. Charles mural behind Dukes Northwoods was dedicated June 30.

According to a news release, the St. Charles Business Alliance and the St. Charles Arts Council held a dedication ceremony, which featured a plaque installation that celebrates and honors the generosity of McNally’s Heating & Cooling owner, Brian McNally, who gifted the new art mural to the St. Charles community.

During the St. Charles Fine Art Show over Memorial Day Weekend, local artist CJ Hungerman created a mural live on the east wall of Dukes Northwoods, titled “We Rise: Sun on the Fox.”

The artwork uses geometric shapes that abstractly showcases a variety of elements of St. Charles, including representations of the Fox River, the St. Charles Municipal Building, people in the community and more, according to the release.

McNally expressed his excitement of adding new art to downtown St. Charles in the news release.

“It’s a wonderful feeling being able to contribute and to help add beauty to our already stunning downtown area,” McNally said. “CJ Hungerman did a fantastic job with this project, and my hope is that the St. Charles community will appreciate the mural for both the vibrancy that it brings, as well as the portrayals of the town that are depicted throughout the piece.”