Two St. Patrick’s School students receive American Legion award

Two eighth grade students at St. Patrick’s School in St. Charles received the American Legion School Award.

According to a news release, Grace Sims and Brody Smith were recognized with a medallion and certificate of recognition.

The American Legion School Award offers recognition for those students deemed most dedicated to the high qualities of citizenship. Those who receive the award must exemplify six qualities that define character: courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service, according to the release.

Students complete an application, which is reviewed by a committee. One boy and one girl are selected, according to the release.