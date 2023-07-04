St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church to host annual summer festival in Elgin

St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church will present its 44th annual summer “Greek Fest” July 7-9. The fest will be open on Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

The festival is free and open to the public.

According to a news release, authentic Greek delicacies such as gyros, Grecian chicken, souvlaki, pastitsio, saganaki (flaming cheese) and Greek salad will be available, as will beverages from the Village Squire.

Guests can unwind at the Greek Kafenio where many traditional sweets such as baklava and loukoumathes can be found. Enjoy a cup of Greek or American coffee and peruse through dozens of Greek desserts and cookie varietals, the release stated.

Friday’s entertainment starts with the high energy Greek band John Panopoulos Orchestra. Saturday and Sunday feature a variety of authentic Greek music from Grecian Formula. Greek dancing will also be available all weekend.

Guests can also browse the “Plaka” Marketplace inside the church hall where they can shop for crafts, jewelry, books, icons, clothing and other treasures.

Raffle tickets will also be on sale for the grand prize of up to $10,000.

Contact the church for any additional information at 847-888-2822 or email from the church’s website www.stsophiagreekfest.com. The church is located at at 525 Church Road in Elgin.