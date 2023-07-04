Batavia United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

The Batavia United Methodist Church welcomes Pastor Melissa Meyers as its new senior pastor, effective July 1.

According to a news release, Meyers was the former senior pastor at Freeport Faith United Methodist Church.

Before her appointment in Freeport, her appointments have been Sheridan-Norway UMC, Faith United Methodist Church of Orland Park and Genoa Faith United Methodist Church.

Meyers earned an Associate of Arts degree from Rock Valley Community College, followed by a bachelor’s in Religious Studies & Communication from the University of Dubuque and a Master of Divinity degree from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio.

She is passionate about ministry in the 21st century, connecting generations together, creativity, spending time with her four nieces and one nephew and pop culture, according to the release. Meyers and her husband Steven Wilhem look forward to this transition to Batavia United Methodist Church and the Batavia community, according to the release.