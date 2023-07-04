AID seeks more volunteers for its crisis line

The Association for Individual Development is seeking volunteers to serve on its crisis line, according to a news release.

The community is experiencing alarming rates of anxiety, loneliness, suicidal thoughts, depression and substance abuse, so the need for crisis line support has never been greater, according to the release.

To take a required 10-week course to be a crisis line volunteer, visit www.aidcares.org/volunteer.

Classes are held on Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m., beginning Sept. 21 at the AID Aurora Behavioral Health Services location, 1230 N. Highland Ave., Aurora.

The training focuses on issues pertinent to crisis calls, such as crisis intervention, mental illness, suicide, domestic violence and sexual assault, alcohol/drug use and community resources.

Applications will be accepted until Sept. 8, or until all available slots are filled.

For more information, call Maureen Spradlin, AID Volunteer and Intern Manager at 630-966-4020 or email mspradlin@aidcares.org.

The Association for Individual Development provides programs and services for individuals with developmental disabilities, mental health and crisis needs across Kane, Kendall, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, McHenry and suburban Cook County communities.

Aurora parents of children with developmental disabilities founded AID in in 1961. It has since grown to serve 5,700 children and adults in 2022, and services have expanded to include mental health, crisis and community outreach, affordable housing, victim services and street outreach.

More information is available at www.aidcares.org.