St. Charles Mayor ‘so excited’ Whole Foods coming to city’s downtown

St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek is “so excited” that Whole Foods Market is coming to downtown St. Charles.

The national grocery chain will be located in the former Blue Goose Market site, which closed in March 2022.

“Not only is filling the space with a premium grocer a need in our downtown, it is the number one request we have heard from the community since the Blue Goose closed,” Vitek said in a news release from the city. “St. Charles continues to be a place where people and businesses want to be. We have commercial, retail, and residential development happening all over the city. I look forward to seeing this project get underway and am so happy to welcome Whole Foods to St. Charles.”

Fort Union, a regional development commercial specializing in grocery anchors, has successfully entered into a lease agreement with Whole Foods Market.

The deal closed Thursday morning, said Blue Goose Market President and CEO Paul Lencioni, who also sits on the St. Charles City Council. He did not disclose the purchase price.

The development plan includes substantial improvements to the building, a reconstruction and resurfacing of the parking lot and the completion of the First Street streetscape.

Proposed parking improvements for the former Blue Goose Market lot and city owned lots connected to the site at 300 S. 2nd St. in downtown St Charles. (Photo Provided by the City of St. Charles)

These enhancements will not only elevate the shopping experience for residents but also contribute to the overall charm and economic growth of downtown St. Charles, according to the release.

“We are extremely gratified to be a part of this tremendous project, as well as a new member and partner of the St. Charles community,” developer Matt Hendy said in the release. “We are also honored by the trust the Lencioni family placed in us regarding the legacy of their property. The addition of Whole Foods Market to this region will be a benefit for all.”

According to the release, the arrival of Whole Foods Market at the former Blue Goose Market location represents a significant milestone in meeting the community’s need for a downtown grocery store.

The development will enhance convenience, accessibility and choice for residents and visitors, while also attracting additional foot traffic and supporting other local businesses in the downtown area, according to the release.