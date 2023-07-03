Northern Illinois Food Bank’s 11th annual ‘A Taste That Matters’ raises more than $375,000 for hunger relief

Northern Illinois Food Bank has announced the 11th annual “A Taste That Matters” fundraiser and culinary event, presented by Jewel-Osco, raised more than $375,000.

According to a news release, Northern Illinois Food Bank provides 80 million meals a year to neighbors throughout 13 counties throughout suburban and rural Northern Illinois. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Food Bank’s network of 900 food pantries, soup kitchens and feeding programs.

The event was held June 22, at Drury Lane Theatre and Events, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. More than 500 attendees enjoyed a silent auction, open bar and food tastings from dozens of local chefs and vendors.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

“We are grateful for the generous support of our event sponsors, tasting partners and guests who stand with us in the fight against hunger,” Maeven Sipes, chief philanthropy officer, Northern Illinois Food Bank, said in the release. “With the rising cost of food, inflation and the ending of the government emergency SNAP benefits, we are seeing more neighbors reaching out for food assistance. Together we can make sure neighbors get the fresh and nutritious food they need to thrive with dignity, equity, and convenience.”

For information about donating, volunteering, upcoming events or getting groceries, visit www.SolveHungerToday.org.