Windmill City Festival kicks off in Batavia July 7

Windmill City Festival, Batavia’s largest summer event, returns July 7-9.

According to a news release, the festival will include a carnival on Houston Street, along with food and beverages, live music, competitions, games and activities for all ages.

The festival will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 7, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.

Returning to rock Batavia are some of Chicago’s favorite bands including The Wayouts, Modern Day Romeos, Radio Gaga and Lounge Puppets. Visit windmillcityfest.org for the full musical lineup.

Tee off across Depot Pond in the Golf Challenge, and compete for prizes for a hole-in-one. Or enter your pet in the pet competition, where furry and not-so-furry pets can compete in five categories: Best Kisser, Best Trick, Highest Jump, Best Costume and Most Unusual.

The Batavia Mother’s Club Foundation will host a Diaper Derby, where babies participate in a crawling race.

Artists of all ages can compete in the Sidewalk Chalk Drawing contest to win “People’s Choice” and “Best of Batavia” categories.

Returning this year is the Windmill Whirl 5K race along the Fox River. The race starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 9. Runners age 21 and up will enjoy a craft beer from Energy City Brewing after the race.

The festival is organized by the Batavia Park District and the city of Batavia. Check out windmillcityfest.org for more details.

For more information about Batavia Park District programs and events, call 630-879–5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.