Sugar Grove Police Reports: June 17-22, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Jack Manzell, 36, of the 200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Paw Paw, Ill., was arrested June 17 on a warrant from Lee County for failure to appear in court. Manzell also received a citation for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and failure to notify the Secretary of State of a change of address.

• Mark Vann, 64, of the 17000 block of Galena Road, Big Rock, was charged June 22 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving with an expired registration.