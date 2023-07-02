July 02, 2023
Shaw Local
Sugar Grove Police Reports: June 17-22, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department

Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Jack Manzell, 36, of the 200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Paw Paw, Ill., was arrested June 17 on a warrant from Lee County for failure to appear in court. Manzell also received a citation for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and failure to notify the Secretary of State of a change of address.

• Mark Vann, 64, of the 17000 block of Galena Road, Big Rock, was charged June 22 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving with an expired registration.

