St. Charles Kiwanis Club promotes inclusion with new playground equipment

The St. Charles Kiwanis Club continues to promote inclusion for all children through its Signature Project, which has donated more than $26,000 to the St. Charles Park District for inclusive playground equipment.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Kiwanis Club, diversity, equity and inclusion are the hallmarks of the club’s Signature Project, which began in 2017.

It began with ADA bucket swings, now in about 20 St. Charles parks, and continued with the Fox Valley’s only wheelchair swing in Pottawatomie Park, according to the release.

Most recently, the inclusive water table at the newly-dedicated Kehoe Park is another example of the Signature Project at work.

The St. Charles Kiwanis Club meets Tuesdays at noon at the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Charles, and welcomes service-minded people for membership.

For information, call 630-272-1875 or visit the club’s website, kiwanisofstcharles.org.