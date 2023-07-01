Geneva Park District’s free summer concerts return July 5

The Geneva Park District’s annual Concerts in the Park series returns to River Park along the scenic Fox River July 5.

The free concerts will be held on Wednesdays in July, and all ages are invited, according to a news release from the park district.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to River Park, 151 N. River Lane, for an evening of live entertainment. Concerts will begin at 7- 8:30 p.m. Food trucks, as well as beverages from Penrose Brewery and Sunset Soda Co., will be available for purchase.

The 2023 Concerts in the Park lineup includes:

July 5: Good Clean Fun

Good Clean Fun features a playlist of party hits that span every decade! Motown, Disco, Golden Oldies, 80s New Wave, Pop, 90s, Swing, Jazz, a sprinkle of country, and of course today’s top hits. Hippie Gourmet Grilled Cheese Co. food truck will be on site.

July 12: The Wayouts

Playing the grittiest, grooviest garage rock hits from the 1960s, the Wayouts are a family-friendly, dance-crazy, beer-tent shaking revival of rock n' roll's first-generation anthems. Wild Fries food truck will be on site.

July 19: Wild Daisy

Wild Daisy is an energetic, dynamic female-fronted country band performing current, upbeat country, with a few pop/rock songs thrown in. Hippie Gourmet Grilled Cheese Co. food truck will be on site.

July 26: Mr. Myers

Mr. Myers plays "Caribbean Rock"- a mixture of reggae, soca/calypso, beach music, and their own originals. Wild Fries food truck will be on site.

River Park is located on the west side of the Fox River, just north of Route 38, and is wheelchair accessible. Parking is available on the street and in nearby city parking lots.

In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will be canceled. For more information about Concerts in the Park, visit www.genevaparks.org or call 630-232-4542.