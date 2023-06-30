St. Charles Business Alliance to host Fox River Scavenger Hunt

The St. Charles Business Alliance, in collaboration with The River Corridor Foundation and The Conservation Foundation, is launching the Fox River Scavenger Hunt. This activity will encourage individuals to find animals and insects that are commonly found in the Fox Valley Area, according to a news release.

To participate, individuals can pick up the “Become a St. Charles Explorer” handout at the St. Charles Municipal Building or print it out themselves at www.stcalliance.org/outdoors.

Once an individual locates the ten animals and insects listed on the form, they will be able to turn it into St. Charles Municipal Building located at 2 E. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Participants who have successfully found each animal and insect and filled out the form will receive a St. Charles Explorer Certificate, a Kimmer’s Ice Cream Free Scoop coupon and seeded paper that you can plant.

Laurel Moad, president of the River Corridor Foundation, said in the release that she believes this initiative will encourage people to develop a greater interest in wildlife.

“This is a terrific way for children and adults alike to get excited about exploring the outdoors and to discover some of the incredible wildlife that call the Fox River Valley home,” Moad said. “I’m hopeful this Scavenger Hunt will spark interest for people to spend more quality time outdoors.”

St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said in the release that she is excited for this collaboration between the St. Charles Business Alliance, The River Corridor Foundation and The Conservation Foundation.

“It’s wonderful to be able to work hand-in-hand with other great local organizations to be able to promote being outside in St. Charles,” Sawicki said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the impact that this Scavenger Hunt has.”

For information about the Fox River Scavenger Hunt, visit stcalliance.org/outdoors.