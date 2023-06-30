Route 31 underpass in Geneva to close for railroad project

Union Pacific announced the Route 31 underpass in Geneva will be shut down for about one month starting Monday, July 10, as part of the rail company’s Third Main Line project.

According to a news release from the city of Geneva, the official detour route will direct motorists/trucks heading north on Route 31 in Batavia to turn east on Fabyan Parkway, north of Kirk Road and west on Route 64 in St. Charles back to Route 31.

The detour will be vice-versa for drivers traveling south on Route 31. Local traffic can use Third Street in Geneva, but drivers should be alert for pedestrians crossing the road throughout the downtown.

This will be the first of two Route 31 underpass closures associated with the Third Main Line project. Union Pacific’s contractor will be building abutments, wing walls and other support structures south of the existing train bridge this summer. The underpass is anticipated to be closed to traffic until mid-August, weather permitting, according to the release.

Union Pacific is installing a third railroad line near the current UP-West railway tracks spanning from Peck Road in Geneva to West Chicago. Operations started in 2022 and the overall project is expected to be completed in July 2024.

The project will require temporary shutdowns of the Western Avenue and Third Street grade crossings as well as the Route 31 underpass in 2024. The Route 31 bridge work is being completed in two phases because of supply chain issues regarding steel. The second phase will involve the construction of the new bridge and pavement modifications, according to the release.

The closures will be staggered next year so only one crossing will be impacted at a given time.

People can visit “Notify Me” on the city’s website to subscribe to future construction updates on the Pardon The Progress blog. For more project information, visit the Third Main Line construction web page.

While the city of Geneva is providing information to the community, the city has no authority or control over the Union Pacific project. The details shared by the city are only as good as the information provided to us by Union Pacific, according to the release.