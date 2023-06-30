Kane farmers struggling to keep crops alive amid prolonged drought

Spring’s dry spell this year has intensified into a full-blown summer drought and the spotty, piddling recent rainy days were only a tease.

“It does not undo the drought,” said Kevin Birk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Romeoville office. “It basically helps from deteriorating further. … Now this time of year, we average an inch every seven days.”

The National Weather Service reports that severe drought conditions are now present across portions of the Chicago metropolitan area, northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, with rainfall since April 1 more than seven inches below the 30-year average.

O’Hare Airport got a half inch of rain on June 13, and a little bit less than half on June 11, Birk said.

May was dry, not even a full three-fourths of an inch of rain, nearly 4 inches below average for that month, and so far June is the same, he said.

“It’s nickel and diming here in terms of rain,” Birk said. “It would take a pretty good rain event to start getting out of drought conditions.”

Losing pumpkins, saving apples

What’s Halloween without pumpkins? What’s fall without apples?

Farmers Scott Srail of Windy Acres in Geneva and Will Kuipers of Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park both tell of the drought’s impact, as they lost acres of pumpkins when seeds didn’t germinate and now they are hauling in water to keep their apple trees alive.

“We planted 15 acres of pumpkins and none came up due to the drought,” Kuipers said.

With the little bit of moisture from the recent rain, Kuipers said they’d have another go by planting seed for 10 acres of pumpkins.

Employees replant pumpkin seeds at Windy Acres Farm in Geneva on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 after a majority of their original seeds failed to germinate. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

He also bought a overhead sprinkler system to get water out to the farm’s 30 acres of apples, about 25,000 trees.

“It’s not a great system, but it relieves a little bit of stress,” Kuipers said. “I’m hoping to put down 1.5 inches of water on everything.”

The current crop of apples are about the size of golf balls, but the real worry is for next year, Kuipers said.

“The buds are starting to form now,” Kuipers said of next year’s apple crop. “The trees are so stressed out – I do not want them to not try to produce.”

Srail is also trying to keep Windy Acres’ six acres of apple orchards alive by hand-watering while in the process of getting an irrigation system hooked up.

Windy Acres plowed under four acres of pumpkin seeds when they failed to germinate, also for lack of moisture in the soil, Srail said.

They have since re-seeded two acres of pumpkins and are now hand-hoeing them, Srail said.

“We don’t use herbicides. We do old-fashioned hand-hoeing and hand-pulling of weeds,” Srail said.

The farm is relying on drip irrigation for its other veggies – the tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and squash.

“It’s been a really tough start with the drought,” Srail said. “We’ve never watered so much in the history of our farm – just to keep things alive, let alone growing.”

While Birk said the recent rainy days were not enough to turn back the drought, it was enough for Srail.

“The rain we just had literally just saved our farm,” Srail said. “We all hope to get more rain.”

Don’t water the grass

While farmers’s crops live and die by the weather, homeowners should focus on keeping their trees watered instead of their brown lawns, said Jay Womack, chairman of the Geneva Natural Resources Committee and landscape architect.

“The most important plants you can water are your trees, by far,” Womack said. “That is your greatest investment. … The last thing (to water) is your grass.”

If a tree is brand new, soak water into the root ball where the roots are located.

If a tree is more than 5 years old, you’re probably OK getting through without watering, Womack said.

But keep in mind that trees also depend on winter’s snow pack for when they come out of dormancy next spring.

“Shrubs are then next important to water, and perennials. The least important to water is turf grass,” Womack said.

People also make the mistake of watering the base of a tree, instead of what he called the feeder canopy of the tree. That’s where the roots that bring in nutrients are located.

“They are the finest and most fragile close to the surface of the soil where they can take in moisture and nutrients,” Womack said.

The best time to water is early in the morning or later in the evening, so the cooler overnight temperatures gives the water a chance to soak into the ground, Womack said.

Watering at 1 p.m. is wasting money through evaporation, he said.

“When you water, you do not want to stand and spray over them for a couple of minutes. You want to lay the hose on the ground on a low setting so water dribbles out,” Womack said. “That allows that water to really get into the ground and saturate the root zone.”