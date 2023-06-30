Geneva says it’s not affiliated with water test postcards

Postcards recommending Geneva residents have their water tested are not affiliated or endorsed by the city, officials said in a news release.

A private company is sending the postcards, which have a “Kane County Water” header and states residents are recommended to have a free water test done “as soon as possible.”

“The city of Geneva owns and operates its own water utility to provide the highest quality water to all residents living within its municipal boundary limits,” officials wrote in a news release. “The city’s Public Works Department tests the water on a regular basis.”

For more information, residents can view the city’s annual water quality report or call the Geneva Public Works Water Division at (630) 232-1551.