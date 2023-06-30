Batavia police to use drones at July 4 sky concert fireworks show

The Batavia Police Department will be using a drone at the July 4 sky concert fireworks show.

According to a news release from the Batavia police, the drone will allow for real time monitoring by a certified drone pilot for public safety at the event. The drone will not be recording the event.

The Batavia Police Department requests attendees to immediately report any suspicious people or activity by calling 911.

The sky concert starts at 9:30 p.m. July 4, with viewing areas at Engstrom Park on Main Street at Millview Drive and at the Batavia High School athletic practice field between Main and West Wilson streets. Dogs and alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Food vendors will be at Engstrom Park beginning at 5 p.m., and the Batavia Concert Band will perform from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m.