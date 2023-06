The St. Charles Public Library has announced it will host local author Jay Payleitner at 1 p.m. Friday, July 14 as he reads entries from his latest book, “Hooray for Grandparents.”

For more information or to register for this event, visit https://scpld.libnet.info/event/8341217 or call 630-584-0076. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One S. 6th Ave.