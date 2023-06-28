Join Forest Preserve District of Kane County for aquatic science program Eco-Lab: Dissect a Perch

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County presents an evening of aquatic science exploration with the event Eco-Lab: Dissect a Perch from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles.

According to a news release from FPDKC, under the guidance of a participating naturalist, attendees will gain the necessary skills to examine and dissect their very own perch specimens and explore the intricacies of comparative anatomy, uncovering the surprising commonalities shared between humans and fish. Witness firsthand the adaptations which allow fish to thrive underwater and embark on long-distance swims.

Each participant will receive a personal perch specimen to dissect, along with a complete set of professional dissection tools. Designed for youth aged 14 and above, this program encourages participants to expand their scientific knowledge and develop practical dissection skills, according to the release.

To secure a spot, registration is required before the event, with full payment due at the time of registration. The registration fee is $25 a person.

For information or to register for the event, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.