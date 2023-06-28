Here’s where you can see 4th of July fireworks in the Tri-Cities area

Colorful fireworks will light up the skies over the Tri-Cities and surrounding communities July 4 to celebrate Independence Day.

St. Charles and Batavia will host their annual holiday events Tuesday, July 4, while Elburn will host its annual fireworks showcase Saturday, July 8.

St. Charles

St. Charles will launch this year’s fireworks from Langum Park, located at Seventh and Madison avenues. According to a previous news release, the change was made for safety reasons.

The new launch site still will allow for viewing along the Fox River, with the best views on the south side of downtown St. Charles. According to the St. Charles Park District, evening music, refreshments and Glow Zone novelties will be provided at Mt. St. Mary Park.

Pottawatomie Park activities include miniature golf, paddlewheel riverboat cruises, golfing, swimming and picnicking with refreshments available for purchase.

For information about the July 4 activities in St. Charles, visit the St. Charles Park District’s website.

Batavia

Batavia’s annual fireworks sky concert starts at 9:30 p.m. July 4, with viewing areas at Engstrom Park on Main Street at Millview Drive and at the Batavia High School athletic practice field between Main and West Wilson streets. Dogs and alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Food vendors will be at Engstrom Park beginning at 5 p.m. Vendors include Fernando’s Street Kitchen, Cream Crunch N More, Koconuts Shave Ice, Cream King, Inc., Bulldog Nutrition, The Grumpy Gaucho and Wood Fired Pizzas. Light up novelties will be available from Jump Start Novelties.

The Batavia Concert Band will perform from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m.

For information about Batavia’s sky concert, visit the website here.

According to a news release from the Batavia Police Department, motorists leaving the event area or traveling through the west side of Batavia will experience significant traffic delays. Before the show, Main Street will be closed to traffic between Feece Drive and Pitz Lane once the public parking lot at Batavia High School and the handicap parking lot at Batavia Covenant Church are full.

At that time, all traffic will be detoured to Wilson Street. Roadways that will be most significantly impacted are Randall Road from Main Street to Fabyan Parkway, West Wilson Street and Main Street around Batavia High School and Route 31 through the downtown area.

Elburn

Elburn’s annual fireworks show will be Saturday, July 8, at Elburn Lions Club Park. The rain date is Sunday, July 9. The festivities begin at 7 p.m.

The Elburn Lions Club will offer food and nonalcoholic drinks for purchase. Nonalcoholic and alcoholic drinks also will be sold in the clubhouse. Alcoholic drinks will not be permitted to leave the building, according to the Elburn Lions Club website. Alcohol, dogs, guns, coolers and grills are not permitted.

Surrounding communities with fireworks shows

Aurora’s fireworks begin at dusk Monday, July 3, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway. Best viewing is available at RiverEdge Park (gates open at 7 p.m.) and McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave. For information, visit aurora-il.org.

North Aurora’s fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Riverfront Park next to the Village Hall, 25 E. State St. Music from Hello Weekend begins at 6 p.m. The State Street bridge will be closed from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. For information, visit northaurora.org.

Elgin’s fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, along Grove Avenue and Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave. For information, visit cityofelgin.org/july4.

