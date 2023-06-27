CASA Kane County marks 35th anniversary with garden grand reopening event

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Kane County will host a 35th Anniversary and Grand Re-Opening of the Grow a Healthy Child Garden event from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.

CASA will be joined by chambers of commerce across Kane County, elected officials, staff, board members and volunteers for the ribbon cutting in the Child Garden behind the Courthouse at 100 S. Third St., Suite 430, Geneva, according to a news release.

The ribbon cutting will kick off the Grow a Healthy Child Garden Grand Re-Opening and celebrate CASA Kane County’s 35 years of advocacy and service for the children in foster care. All members of the community are invited. Sweet treats will be provided, according to the release.

Last fall, an accident involving a car resulted in a great deal of damage in the garden, including displacement of the little girl statue. CASA has announced that repairs are almost complete and the statue has been returned.

The rededication will coincide with a new Backpacks for Bookworms pickup event for CASA/GAL volunteers. CASA volunteers will be provided with back-to-school supplies for their child in CASA/foster care.

Parent Petroleum, a supporter of CASA, initiated the Backpacks for Bookworms program and will be collecting backpack supplies at their Pride Gas Station locations throughout Kane County until July 10.

Donation Locations Listed below:

· PRIDE of Geneva – 1166 E. State St., Geneva

· PRIDE of St. Charles – 1505 Lincoln Hwy., St. Charles

· PRIDE of Batavia – 200 North Randall Road, Batavia

· PRIDE of West Chicago – 1905 Franciscan Way, West Chicago

· PRIDE of Aurora – 1395 Butterfield Road, Aurora

Backpack Supplies Needed (all items must be new):

· Backpacks

· Crayons

· Notebooks

· Markers

· Folders

· Pencils

According to the release, residents are encouraged to become a monthly donor with a recurring $35 gift or make a one-time gift of $35. A gift of $35 per month will provide sustainability in supporting every child that comes into foster care with the essentials they need, along with a trusted CASA volunteer, until a safe permanent home is found.

All members of the public are invited to donate $35 of 35 Years as a one time or monthly giving opportunity here: https://casakaneco.harnessgiving.org/campaigns/10978

CASA Kane County is a nonprofit organization that trains and supervises Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse and neglect. Last year, more than 200 CASA volunteers served more than 600 children throughout Kane County. For more information, visit https://casakanecounty.org/.

CASA Kane County currently is seeking volunteers. To learn more, visit the organization’s website at www.casakanecounty.org or call 630-232-4484.