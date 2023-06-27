Batavia’s Hall Quarry Beach to close Wednesday due to air quality alert

Batavia’s Hall Quarry Beach will be closed Wednesday, June 28, due to an air quality forecast from the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to a news release from the Batavia Park District, the air quality for the Batavia area will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to data from airnow.gov, a site run by the EPA and its partners.

Quarry swim lessons will be canceled and the site will also be closed for open swim and twilight hours.

According to airnow.gov, June 28 has been classified as unhealthy for sensitive groups.

“Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects,” according to the site’s Air Quality Index.

The Illinois EPA and U.S. National Weather Service recommend active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or respiratory diseases such as asthma, avoid long or intense outdoor activity. Everyone else should reduce outdoor activity.

Hall Quarry Beach will reopen for swim lessons and open swim on Thursday, June 29.

For more information on our Batavia Park District programs and events, call 630-879-5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.