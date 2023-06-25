Friends of the Fox River seeking participants for ‘It’s Our Fox River Day’

Friends of the Fox River is seeking additional participants for the It’s Our Fox River Day on Sept. 16.

The event is the largest Fox River watershed-wide celebration, which last year had more than 50 events, spanning 200 miles and involving more than 2,000 participants, according to a news release from Friends of the Fox River.

The organization is seeking river lovers, municipalities, organizations and individuals to host events and join in the festivities. This annual event is a public demonstration of the importance of a healthy river, according to the release.

Hosts can be organizations or individuals interested in organizing events such as shoreline cleanups, paddling trips, yoga/tai chi by the river, restoration activities, educational exhibits and art/music venues. Friends of the Fox River will assist with planning the events.

“We are excited to invite new hosts to join us for It’s Our Fox River Day,” Gary Swick, president of Friends of the Fox River, said. “This is a fantastic opportunity to come together and celebrate the Fox River and its watershed. We encourage everyone to sign up and become part of this special day of appreciation and stewardship.”

As a host, FOTFR will add your name, logo, and website link to the event organizer page.

The Fox River is a vital resource that serves over a million watershed residents every day, providing drinking water, recreational opportunities and habitat for diverse plants and animals, according to the release.

“We believe that by expanding the number of hosts/events for It’s Our Fox River Day, we can create an even larger impact and raise awareness throughout the entire watershed,” Swick said. “This is an excellent opportunity for hosts to engage their communities, educate participants about the importance of the Fox River, and inspire action towards its preservation.”

To sign up as a host for It’s Our Fox River Day or learn more about the event, visit the website at www.FOTFR.org and click on the IOFRD tab. To participate in the event, contact the IOFRD planning team at: IOFRD@FOTFR.org.