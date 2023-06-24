RiverPark Summer Concert series to bring family fun to Geneva in July

Geneva’s RiverPark Summer Concert Series will bring four nights of free music along the Fox River beginning July 2.

The concerts will be held at 6 p.m. on Sundays July 2, 9, 16 and 23 at River Park, located at North River Lane and Peyton Street just north of State Street. The programs, which will take place at the park’s stone amphitheater, are sponsored by the city of Geneva’s Cultural Arts Commission, according to a news release from the city.

The Illinois Brass Band opens the series July 2. Dedicated to bringing British-style brass music to audiences across the Midwest, the band is comprised of 30 volunteer musicians and is the most senior brass band in Illinois.

The Wichita Lineman is a tribute to Glen Campbell with a full band straight from Branson, Missouri. Performing July 10, Carl Acuff Jr., a 30-year entertainment veteran, along with a stellar group of musicians take the audience on a trip through Campbell’s biggest hits.

The MacCartyns hit the stage July 16 to play harmonies, jangle and power pop of the 1960s and early 70s. The group will sing classics from The Turtles, Byrds, Buckinghams, Raiders, Beatles, Linda Ronstadt, Badfinger and more.

Chez Butter, a dynamic five-piece band that plays soul, funk, Motown, R&B and jazz, will round out the concert series on July 23 with a variety of upbeat music. The band’s fun-loving style of soul keeps crowds up and moving at a wide variety of events throughout the Chicago region.

All shows are free. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, blanket, or a picnic dinner.

In case of inclement weather, performances will be held at the United Methodist Church of Geneva Fellowship Hall, 211 Hamilton St.

For more information about the RiverPark Summer Concert Series or the Cultural Arts Commission, visit www.genevarts.org or call 630-938-4530.