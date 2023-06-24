Heroes Funtastic 5k run/walk scheduled for July 8 at Geneva Commons

Geneva Commons will host the inaugural Heroes Funtastic 5K run/walk from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8.

According to a news release, all ages are invited to take part in the 5k, which is presented in partnership with the Autism Hero Project, a nonprofit organization which promotes autism acceptance and “change the way the world does business by being intentional about inclusion”.

Pre-registration is available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/geneva-commons-autism-heroes-funtastic-5k-registration-631140557397. On-site registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event.

Capes and costumes are encouraged, but not required. Race T-shirts will be available to buy at the registration station. Complementary bottles of water will be available for all registrants.

Fees are $17.79 for runners aged 8 to 14 years and $28.45 for runners age 15 and older. Children younger than 8 may participate for free with a paid adult registrant. Partial proceeds will benefit the Autism Hero Project.