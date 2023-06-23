June 23, 2023
St. Charles approves garbage collection contract

The waste and recycling service providers for the Mill Creek subdivision near Geneva will change to LRS as of Nov. 1.

St. Charles City Council approved a new five-year contract with Lakeshore Recycling Systems at their June 19 meeting.

The following refuse rates will go into effect for St. Charles residents on July 1:

  • Refuse & Yard Waste Sticker - $3.55
  • Half Refuse Bag (20 gal) - $2.58
  • 35-Gallon Refuse Cart (monthly rental) - $21.63
  • 65-Gallon Refuse Cart (monthly rental) - $22.82
  • 95-Gallon Refuse Cart (monthly rental) - $24.02
  • 65-Gallon Yard Waste Cart - $25

Stickers purchased prior to July 1 will be valid through the end of July, to allow residents to use their current supply.

For more information, including where to buy stickers, visit the City website at stcharlesil.gov/services/refuse

