St. Charles approves garbage collection contract

St. Charles City Council approved a new five-year contract with Lakeshore Recycling Systems at their June 19 meeting.
The following refuse rates will go into effect for St. Charles residents on July 1:
- Refuse & Yard Waste Sticker - $3.55
- Half Refuse Bag (20 gal) - $2.58
- 35-Gallon Refuse Cart (monthly rental) - $21.63
- 65-Gallon Refuse Cart (monthly rental) - $22.82
- 95-Gallon Refuse Cart (monthly rental) - $24.02
- 65-Gallon Yard Waste Cart - $25
Stickers purchased prior to July 1 will be valid through the end of July, to allow residents to use their current supply.
For more information, including where to buy stickers, visit the City website at stcharlesil.gov/services/refuse