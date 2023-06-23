St. Charles approves garbage collection contract

St. Charles City Council approved a new five-year contract with Lakeshore Recycling Systems at their June 19 meeting.

The following refuse rates will go into effect for St. Charles residents on July 1:

Refuse & Yard Waste Sticker - $3.55

Half Refuse Bag (20 gal) - $2.58

35-Gallon Refuse Cart (monthly rental) - $21.63

65-Gallon Refuse Cart (monthly rental) - $22.82

95-Gallon Refuse Cart (monthly rental) - $24.02

65-Gallon Yard Waste Cart - $25

Stickers purchased prior to July 1 will be valid through the end of July, to allow residents to use their current supply.

For more information, including where to buy stickers, visit the City website at stcharlesil.gov/services/refuse