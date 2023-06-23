Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of June 6, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Augusto Martinez-Lopez, 32, of the 1000 block of 15th Street, Rockford, for armed violence, marijuana with intent to distribute and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

• Albert A. Lazaro, 27, of the 400 block of DuPage Street, Elgin, for five counts of aggravated DUI.

• Britteny N. Colwell, 35, of the 900 block of McClaren Avenue, Aurora, for unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Pashalis P. Mitridis, 47, of the 100 block of Cross Street, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Darius K. Simmons, 30, of the 6600 block of South Morgan Street, Chicago, for attempted vehicle hijacking, two counts of aggravated battery in a public way, one count of mob action.

• Richard C. Davis, 34, of the 100 block of Siesta Road, Carpentersville, for two counts of aggravated battery in a public way and one count of mob action.

• Jose Garcia, 27, of the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue, Elgin, for two counts each of home invasion, domestic battery-bodily harm, domestic battery-physical contact, criminal trespass to residence, violation of domestic bail bond and one count of theft.

• Brenda Valles, 40, of the 300 block of Amarillo Drive, Carpentersville, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Esteban Ledesma, 41, of the 300 block of Wabash Street, Elgin, for driving with a suspended license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Maxwell J. Gonyea, 20, of the 5N300 block of Hanson Road, Lily Lake, for online theft by deception not exceeding $300 and use of account number not exceeding $150.

• Austin Harkins, 26, of the 100 block of Linden Avenue, East Dundee, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Alan Flores, 21, of the 700 block of North View Street, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated DUI-no insurance, one count of aggravated DUI-no driver’s license, DUI, DUI with blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, driving license never issued, driving an uninsured vehicle, speeding too fast for conditions, improper lane use and transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver.

• Averell K. Williams, 51, of the 2400 block of Hayloft Lane, Elgin, for armed violence, seven counts each of unlawful manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of firearms ammunition by a felon, possession of an ineligible FOID card.

• Hugo Sosa, 35, of the 0-100 block of South Crystal Avenue, Elgin, for aggravated battery-great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery in a public way and one count of mob action.

• Omar Rodriguez, 22, of the 600 block of Alice Place, Elgin, for aggravated battery-great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery in a public way and one count of mob action.

• Gabriel Lopez, 18, of the 200 block of Wing Park Boulevard, Elgin, for aggravated battery-great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery in a public way and one count of mob action.

• Arnoldo Chun Cucul, 45, of the 0-99 block of North Gifford Street, Elgin, for three counts each of aggravated assault of a police officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

• Vincente Cruz-Flores, 49, of the 600 block of Fulton Street, Aurora, for four counts of aggravated DUI and driving on a suspended license.

• Benjamin Calderon Jr., 43, of the 400 block of Park Street, Elgin, for two counts of aggravated DUI.

• Brandon J. Durham, 22, of the 1100 block of Bangs Street, Aurora, for two counts each of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-making insulting/provoking contact, one count of interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and DUI.

• Raul Gutierrez, 31, of the 500 block of Ann Street, Elgin, for armed violence, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Steve K. Miller, 18, of the 10000 block of South Harlem Avenue, Worth, for four counts of residential burglary.

• Casey M. Clark, 27, of the 900 block of South Fourth Street, Aurora, for criminal damage to government property and disorderly conduct.

• Serhonda P. Burnett, 45, of the 900 block of Four Seasons Boulevard, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Griffin B. Flynn, 20, of the 100 block of Roosevelt Street, St. Charles, for two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count each possession of a firearm with an ineligible FOID card, unlawful use of a weapon and underage drinking.

• Angel Gil, 49, of the 1100 block of Elliott Avenue, Aurora, for two counts of sexual relations within a family.

• Joseph L. Renteria, 58, of the 500 block of West Chicago Street, Elgin, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver.

• Antonio Vasquez, 39, of the 400 block of LaSalle Street, Aurora, for three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, armed habitual criminal, possession of a firearm with an ineligible FOID card, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver.

• Dennis J. Allen, 70, of the 600 block of South River Street, Aurora, for aggravated battery of a person older than 60, aggravated battery in a public place and battery.

• Eugenio Rebledo-Lazcano, 61, of the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated DUI.

• Michael T. Germany, 51, of the 2200 block of Mulberry Court, Aurora, for domestic battery-bodily harm, domestic battery-physical contact, unlawful restraint and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Jeffrey M. Cisneros, 33, of the 800 block of Symphony Drive, Aurora, for two counts each of aggravated battery-great bodily harm, domestic battery-great bodily harm, domestic battery-physical contact and one count of robbery.

• Christian A. Brammer, 31, of the 1700 block of Simms Street, Aurora, for home invasion, criminal trespass to residence, domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-physical contact.

• Jeri N. Suggs, 50, of the 1000 block of North Avenue, Aurora, for aggravated battery, reckless discharge of a firearm, domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-physical contact.

• Dajuan L. Lacking, 39, of the 1800 block of Silver Ridge Drive, Plainfield, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.

• Marlo J. Vanegas-Murillo, 29, of the 0-99 block of North Anderson Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, resisting a police officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Buddy M. Mason, 22, of the 2400 block of South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, for two counts of residential burglary.

• Julian Arellano, 52, of the 200 block of Fifth Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and obstructing his identification.

• Dervin Rizo, 24, of the 500 block of Spruce Street, Aurora, for four counts of aggravated DUI and one count of driving with a revoked license.

• Richard S. Bell, 35, of the 400 block of Chestnut Street, North Aurora, for two counts of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery with bodily harm and physical contact, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and criminal trespass to land.

• Rafael Bernal, 38, of the 200 block of Tee Road, Carpentersville, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, four counts of unlawful possession of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a park.

• Anthony Jimenez, 32, of the 100 block of Kings Road, Carpentersville, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Myron B. Head, 19, of the 20000 block of Eros Drive, Olympia Fields, for three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm with an ineligible FOID card.

• Leo Puzzo, 30, of the 800 block of Victoria Lane, Elk Grove Village, for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and DUI.

• Emerson Avila-Nandi, 22, of the 100 block of Wilder Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to give information or aid after an accident.

• Ler M. Htoo, 32, of the 1900 block of Birch Lane, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm with an ineligible FOID card, unlawful use of a weapon, driving with a revoked license, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon.