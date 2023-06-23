Geneva residents invited to take part in city’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion survey

Geneva’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force is inviting residents and community stakeholders to participate in an online survey regarding Geneva’s efforts to be a more open, inclusive and welcoming place.

According to a news release from the city, the Task Force, which was created in 2021, was established to help advance key components of Geneva’s 2025 Strategic Plan. The Task Force has developed a mission statement, identified 13 key areas of focus, and met with various advocacy groups. The focus areas include ADA accessibility, city practices, community partnerships, community policing, economic empowerment, gender/sexual orientation, healthcare, housing, language access, public engagement, race and ethnicity, senior citizens and youth.

The survey, which should take less than 15 minutes to complete, will be anonymous. People also will find Geneva DEI yard signs with a QR code to the survey posted during the Swedish Days festival, which runs through Sunday.

The survey closes Friday, July 21. The Task Force’s facilitator, Ethos, will extrapolate the data to focus on trends and commonalities to present to the city. Based on the survey findings, Task Force events, focus groups, and interviews, the facilitator will assist the Task Force in formulating a recommended action plan that will be presented to the City Council in 2023, according to the release.

More information about the city’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force is available on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.