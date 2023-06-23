Batavia police report rash of car burglaries

BATAVIA – Batavia police are again reminding residents to remove valuables from the vehicles and to lock them up, following a rash of car burglaries.

Batavia police announced in a news release that they received five reports of car burglaries between June 18-20 in the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Wagner Road, the 0-99 and 100 block of North Barton Trail and the 2800 block of Weaver Lane.

“Some people say, ‘Oh, I don’t care if they get change or registration paperwork,’” Detective Sgt. Gary La Barbera said.

“But sometimes there’s a garage door opener or keys left in there. We always remind people that we’re a pretty safe community, but things still happen. We want to remind people to lock car doors. We’ve been beating that drum for a very long time,” La Barbera said. “People forget or get complacent and not lock up.”

La Barbera said car burglars tend to look for unlocked doors and they go from house to house, pulling on door handles.

“And if the door does not open, they move on to the next one,” La Barbera said. “Very few are forcing entry. It’s noisy and messy.”

Based on evidence from these cases, the burglaries most likely occurred during the overnight hours.

Suspects involved in these burglaries are known to utilize garage door openers to enter victim’s garages and residences, but there is no indication that occurred during these incidents, the release stated.

Residents should call 911 to report any suspicious activity they may see in their neighborhoods.

Any residents who have possible surveillance footage of the suspects is asked to call the Batavia police at 630-454-2500.