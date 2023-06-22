Geneva residents asked to adhere to lawn-watering schedule amid drought

GENEVA – While a drought continues throughout the midwest, and most residents’ lawns are thirstier than ever, the city is asking that watering be kept to a tight schedule to conserve a supply for emergencies.

Under the city’s water conservation ordinance, residents using the city’s water system are asked to adhere to the following regulations.

Residents with even numbered addresses are permitted to water their lawn on even numbered days, and for those with odd numbered addresses, they are permitted to water on odd numbered days.

Residents are only permitted to water with a sprinkler system from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the designated days, under the ordinance. Residents may still water their yard with a hand-held hose at any time.

Illinois Drought Map

According to a press release from the city, the ordinance was established to maintain an adequate supply for all customers and for the Geneva Fire Department in case of emergencies.

Limiting lawn watering hours allows the city’s aquifers and water towers to rebound during the daytime, according the the release.

Residents who wish to place down sod or watering seed, a $25 permit is required through the city’s public works department.

With a permit, residents can water their sod or seed lawns for a maximum of eight hours on the first day, and from 6-9 a.m. and 6-9 p.m. for the next nine consecutive days. After the first 10 days, residents must abide by the regular lawn watering schedule.

For more information, call the Geneva Public Works Department Water Division at 630-232-1551 or visit the website.