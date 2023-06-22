Elburn officially approves two Airbnb properties

The Elburn Village Board officially approved two Airbnbs located outside the central business district as short-term rentals through a special use permit.

When the village began looking at its ordinances for “tourist homes,” which is now obsolete language for short-term rentals, the board decided to allow them, but only in, or directly abutting up to, a business area. During their research for the ordinance, however, they found that there were two Airbnbs already in existence outside of the business (B1) district, west of the downtown area.

“We sent them a ‘Cease and Desist’ notice, and they asked to meet with us,” said Village President Jeff Walter.

Walter said that when he and village staff met with owners Lucas Goucher and Brandon Harris of Prestige Worldwide Enterprises, LLC., what they learned about their operations was very positive. Airbnb fully vets the guests prior to their stay, and Goucher and Harris had strict rules for the rentals as well as support from their neighbors.

“They’re already up and running; they have been for a while, without any issues,” Walter said.

He said that one of the neighbors told them that “they’re keeping the property up way better than when it was just a rental property.”

“She’s all for it,” Walter said.

With this additional information, they decided to change the ordinance to include those outside the business area if approved by the board through a special use permit.

“We asked, ‘What if they become a nuisance?’,” he said. “(The answer was), we can revoke a special use if they screw up.”

Approving a short-term rental under a special use does not set a precedent, said Walter.

Each short-term rental located outside of a business area must come before the plan commission and the board for approval of the special use permit, including a public hearing during which neighbors may express any concerns or ask any questions.

The two Airbnbs were reviewed by the plan commission on June 6, where a public hearing was also held. Village Administrator John Nevenhoven said the public comments were general questions about the operations and who to call if there are complaints.

Commissioners made an unanimous recommendation to the board to approve the special use permits.

During the Village Board meeting on June 19, one of the neighbors, Charles Munson, said he lives a “stone’s throw” from both Airbnbs, and was there to express his support for them.

“They have done a good job rehabbing the properties,” he said.

He said that after doing his own research and attending the plan commission meeting, he is in support of the petitions.

The board gave Nevenhoven the authority to handle specific incidences. However, the board is required to revoke a special use permit if it becomes necessary.

Although some ordinances from other towns state that if a special use permit is revoked, the owner may only come back before the board after three years to request that it be reinstated, Elburn will allow them to come back at any time. The rationale was to make it the same as for a liquor license.

“We’re small enough; we’re going to know who they are,” Walter said. “We can always say no.”